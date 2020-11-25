Family offering reward after ATVs stolen from the garage

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - It started as a few things stolen off the porch, but now the family says the problem is much worse and there is a reward for any information.
Jessica Campbell says her son and nephew woke up recently to find two of their ATVs were stolen right out of their garage while they all slept.
Alex Guevara says when he saw the tire tracks through the yard, he knew his ATVs were gone. He says what hurts the most is that the ATVs were a special Christmas gift for him and his cousin that his aunt saved for months to get.
“To us, it was more of an emotional thing, and it just sucks that somebody would come and do something like that to people,” Guevara explains.
Fixing up and riding the ATVs is something Campbell says has been something for the whole family to enjoy, especially during the quarantine.
“We wanted to start doing things as a family on the weekends and give our boys something to do, and stay on the right direction,” Campbell says.
They don’t think the overnight theft was just a coincidence.
On Tuesday, they say they noticed a red car that hasn’t been seen before, driving by their neighborhood repeatedly.
Now, they think the driver was casing their home planning to break into their garage to steal their ATVs.
The family says they are offering a $200 reward to anyone who has information on the stolen ATVs.
If you saw anything or know anything, you are asked to call Reading Police.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
