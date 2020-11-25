Get Well Soon: Young Bengals fan offers words of encouragement to Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Everyone has taken Joe Burrow’s injury differently, but one young Bengals fan has some words of encouragement for his favorite player.
Kalvin Kenny is a 10-years-old Bengals fan. Kalvin is more than a fan though; he is also a football player himself.
Like many, Kalvin was watching Sunday’s game when Burrow suffered his season-ending injury.
In the moments following the injury, Kalvin went up to his room, but he didn’t sulk. Instead, he went to work on a letter for Burrow.
“Sorry that you can’t play for the Bengals this season, but you have been a great QB,” part of Kalvin’s letter reads.
Kalvin said he hoped the letter would make No. 9 feel better.
“He went away and came back with the letter and said, can you mail this to Joe Burrow? I said, ‘I don’t have his address,’ but I cried,” says Katie Kenney, Kalvin’s mother. “It was the sweetest letter telling him who he was, and it was so pure and sweet.”
It’s a get-well-soon letter fan from a young fan who believes in Burrow and thinks he will back on the mend soon.
When talking to FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch, Katie asked if it’d be possible to get the letter to Burrow.
With a few texts, a photo of the letter made its way to Burrow, who had a message for Kalvin.
“Thank you! I will be back ready to roll in 2021.”
