Hamilton County begins to see ‘plateau’ in coronavirus cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said though COVID-19 numbers are still drastically high the county is beginning to see a plateau.
“Thank you for your personal sacrifices, and let’s all try to have a safe Thanksgiving,” she said.
The county saw an increase of 3,865 cases in one week.
Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said he hired 15 contact tracers to deal with the possible spike after Thanksgiving.
Last week, Hamilton County Public Health issued a county-wide advisory to urge citizens to take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This is an advisory - not an order. There will be no changes to enforcement. This advisory serves as a reminder to the public and will hopefully act as a guide for getting us through COVID-19 together,” Hamilton County Public Health said on Twitter.
The advisory lists several actions to be taken by Hamilton County residents to help slow the growth in case numbers.
The list includes:
- Staying at home whenever possible
- Observing the Governor’s curfew order
- Mask wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene and staying home when ill
- Limiting gatherings
- Working remotely
- Observing all quarantine and isolation measures for exposures
