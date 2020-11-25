Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals delivered to families in need

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of people will now have a full meal for Thanksgiving thanks to dozens of volunteers and Maslow’s Army.
250 meals were delivered to families, seniors, and veterans living in the I-275 loop for the holiday.
The turkey and mashed potatoes meals were provided by the Crossroads Church and Give Back Cincinnati.
Wednesday’s meal handout ran much like a food delivery service.
Drivers pulled through the Fern Center parking lot to pick up the meals before dropping them off at the homes of those in need.
“It’s important to give back, and this is a way to give back with love and meaning,” explained Maslow’s Army founder Sam Landis. “To provide a very basic need of love in the form of a Thanksgiving meal.”
The meals came with more than just food though.
Health and safety kits equipped with hand sanitizer and other supplies were also delivered.
The group will be delivering 250 meals again Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you or someone you know needs a meal this holiday or would like to lend a hand contact Maslow’s Army.
