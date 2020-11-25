Kentucky religious schools can resume in-person learning with Federal Court ruling

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - In-person learning at religious schools will resume after a ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
The Federal Court’s ruling issues a statewide preliminary injunction against Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to halt all in-person education because of COVID-19.
Beshear announced last week all public and private schools K-12 would stop in-person learning starting Nov. 23.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron went before the court this week claiming the governor’s order violated the First Amendment, according to the press release from the AG’s office.
The court ruled in favor of the AG and will now allow religious schools to return to in-person immediately, according to Cameron’s office.
“The court prohibited the governor from enforcing his executive order and unequivocally stated that the Commonwealth’s religious schools can resume in-person learning,” Cameron said in a statement. “This is not the first time during this pandemic where religious exercise has been threatened, first with the prohibition on drive-in church services, then in-person worship services, and now in-person instruction at religious schools.”
More than 1,000 Kentucky parents and a dozen of the state’s religious schools supported the lawsuit.
