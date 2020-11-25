Man arrested in fatal West Side shooting, police say

29-year-old Teddy Williams died after a shooting Sunday morning. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 25, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:48 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police made an arrest Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in West Price Hill.

The shooting occurred around 12:16 a.m. Nov. 15, police say. Officers found 29-year-old Teddy Williams shot outside.

Williams was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.

Wednesday evening police announced the arrest of Ronell Prince, 30, on a murder warrant for Williams’s death.

Ronell Prince (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

A CPD Homicide Unit investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

