Slow Clearing on Thanksgiving, Next Week Looks Wintry

The low and high temperatures Wednesday were 44° and 59°. The total official rainfall (it is measured at CVG) was 1.37″. Other totals were: Lunken Airfield 1.09″, Butler Co. Reg. Airport 1.16″, Oxford 0.71″, Middletown 1.05″, Batavia 0.77″ , Springboro 1.03″.
Dry weather will prevail past sunset Sunday but in advance of a strong storm, originating along the Gulf of Mexico coast and heading our way, cloud cover will increase Sunday. Today and tomorrow will be partly cloudy.
Sunday night rain, possibly heavy at times, will spread to the northeast across the Ohio River Valley and into Cincinnati. The storm will be enhanced by a surge of early-season arctic air that will begin to push into the Tristate early Monday.
As temperatures fall Monday the rain will transition to wet snow and snow could fall overnight into Tuesday. Accumulations look to be a good bet, but soil and surface temperatures are warm so accumulations on paved surfaces will likely be slushy with icy spots while elevated surfaces could be slick by sunrise Tuesday. Standby for forecast adjustments.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.