More than 6K new COVID-19 cases in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday that 6,059 more people in the state have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Health officials say that brings the total number of cases to 312,521.
63 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,323.
Of the counties in the FOX19 viewing area, Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley are in the red which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Those counties must also follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb including:
- Social gatherings limited to 25 people
- Special, seasonal or commercial events for more than 25 people require local health department approval of safety plan. College and professional sports are included
- Events are not advised to be held
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants
- Senior care activities are suspended
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits
Click here to review all of the latest COVID-19 statistics from the ISDH.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.