More than 3K new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - With more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported the day before Thanksgiving, Gov. Andy Beshear is once again urging people to be safe during the holiday.
Kentucky reported 3,408 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Boone County is among the counties with the highest number of new cases, according to the governor. The exact number of new cases wasn’t given, but Gov. Beshear said it is more than 100.
Boone County has reported a total of 4,274 COVID-19 cases.
With more and more COVID-19 cases each day, Gov. Beshear said people can’t treat this Thanksgiving like they would in a normal year.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and usually we get together with about 15 people,” said Gov. Beshear. “This year, we just can’t do that. I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbors and all of our health care workers has to come first. I’m grateful for all Kentuckians who are sacrificing this year to keep each other safe.”
Kentucky also reported another 26 people died from COVID-19.
1,734 people are currently in the hospital because of the virus, the governor reported.
Of that number, 409 are in the ICU and 216 are on ventilators.
