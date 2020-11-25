Warren Co. woman receives life-changing bionic arm thanks to community support

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - For the first time in her life, when Hayley Wilson goes to offer a helping hand, she has a choice of which hand to offer — left or right.
The Blanchester High School graduate has long dreamed to become a nurse, but being born without a left hand put those dreams in doubt.
Enter the Hero Arm, a powered bionic limb controlled by muscular movement.
Blanchester residents started a GoFundMe to help Wilson get the life-changing technology. In just two weeks, they raised the $18,000 needed.
Wilson, 21, was fitted for the arm in August.
“I almost cried,” Wilson said of the first time she tried the arm on.
“Oh, this is amazing, a dream come true,” said Trina Penny, Wilson’s mother. “For twenty-one years, since the day she was born, that’s all I wanted was to see her pick something up with that hand. Definitely made me tear up.”
Wilson says there’s no way she can thank everyone enough for helping get the arm.
“I’m going to become that nurse now,” she said.
