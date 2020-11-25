Ohio reports largest daily jump in COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 10,835 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the state’s second-largest daily increase following Monday’s report of 11,885 cases.
ODH also reported 156 newly confirmed virus-related deaths, the largest-ever daily increase.
The state’s positivity rate of 13.5 percent is down slightly from Monday, and the rate appears to be leveling off following a precipitous 15-day increase beginning at the end of October.
That could indicate more infections are being caught by testing, a positive sign in epidemiological terms, or that more testing is occurring in general leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, which feasibly could be diluting a continued upward trend in cases.
Ohio added 417 virus-related hospitalizations and 44 ICU admissions Wednesday, ODH reports.
Currently 4,541 Ohioans are hospitalized with COVID-19. Around 16.6 percent of Ohio’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients with 26.9 percent of beds currently unoccupied.
Around 22.4 percent of Ohio’s ICU beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients with 23.8 percent of ICU beds currently unoccupied.
In Southwest Ohio, the numbers are nearly identical. Around 16.4 percent of beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients with a headroom of 24.9 percent, and 24.9 percent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients with a headroom of 24.8 percent.
That said, headroom in hospital and ICU beds is less important than healthcare worker availability in considering the capacity of Ohio’s healthcare system to address the current surge, as Gov. Mike DeWine has said.
ODH’s Wednesday COVID-19 report comes with the following caveat from ODH: “Today’s data is incomplete. Thousands of reports are pending review. Additionally, today’s data includes positive test results that were delayed because of technical issues related to lab reporting.”
Also Wednesday, ODH added Hamilton, Adams, Clermont and Warren counties to the ‘purple’ watch list in the state’s public advisory system due to “sustained impact on healthcare utilization.”
The system requires that counties graduating from ‘red’ to ‘purple’ meet certain criteria across seven indicators for consecutive weeks.
“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” said DeWine. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”
