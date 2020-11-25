18-year-old killed in crash near Florence Speedway, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - One person was killed around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash behind the Florence Speedway, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.
Joshua Allen, 18, of Independence, was eastbound on U.S. 42 when he tried going around a curve, but instead went off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
As Allen tried getting back on the road, the sheriff’s office says he overcorrected and crossed the center line.
Allen’s car then sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, which caused him to slide sideways into the lane of oncoming traffic, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.
With Allen’s car now in the opposite lane, an oncoming Ford F-350 hit him.
The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Speeding and wet roads are thought to be factors in the crash, but Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t know if alcohol or drugs were involved.
The crash is still being investigated.
As of around 5:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office says the section of U.S. 42 where the crash happened remains closed.
