Thanksgiving tragedy: Murder of Cincinnati woman remains unsolved years later

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thanksgiving Day is a haunting reminder of an unsolved murder for one Cincinnati family.
On Thanksgiving 2017, Dina Mosley spent the day with family, and later that evening, she went out. Her family members do not know where she was going or why, but hours later, they got a call she had been killed.
“It affects my heart and saddens my days. A lot of days when I try to be happy, there’s just that one moment of thinking that someone took my aunt’s life, and it just affects my whole day,” Precious McKinney, Mosley’s aunt, said.
Cincinnati Police said someone shot Mosley along Reading Road in Roselawn around 11 p.m. that Thanksgiving night. She died soon after at the hospital.
Rita Miller, Mosley’s sister, and McKinney still do not understand why it happened.
“It’s just been so difficult not having answers and don’t know why somebody took her life the way they did,” Miller said.
The 48-year-old was known for being kind-hearted and loving, a person people just wanted to be around.
“Dina was a memorable, unique person,” McKinney said. “She shined light everywhere she’d go.”
The case is still unsolved, although it has gotten national attention. Mosley’s picture and story are featured on Investigation Discovery’s website.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Miller and McKinney released three balloons at Oak Hill Cemetery to represent the three years Mosley has been gone.
As they approach another holiday without her, they have no plans of forgetting her. They say there will never come a day that they stop fighting.
“I just want justice for my aunt because she was a human being, and she was a very beautiful person, and she deserves it,” McKinney said.
Mosley’s loved ones typically have a candlelight vigil on Thanksgiving every year in honor of her.
Anyone with information can call Cincinnati Police or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
