Today is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be very wet with heavy rain through the morning hours. Rain will continue through much of the day but the heaviest, steadiest rain will be in the morning time frame. As the cold front approaches from the west, we will also see the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The best chance for thunderstorms will be from 4-8pm. Expect 1.0-1.5″ of rain by the end of the day. It will still be mild with a high of 57. Winds could gust as high as 35mph even outside of any thunderstorms.
Thanksgiving will be mainly dry with light drizzle possible early. Otherwise it will be cloudy and mild. High 55. Friday will be similar and dry as well as Saturday.
Sunday evening rain returns late. Cooler air moves in during the day Monday and that rain will change to wet snow or a wintry mix at times. Tuesday will be downright cold and blustery with snow possible and temperatures in the 20s/30s. Get ready for some wintry weather just in time for meteorological winter beginning December 1st!
