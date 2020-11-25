Today is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be very wet with heavy rain through the morning hours. Rain will continue through much of the day but the heaviest, steadiest rain will be in the morning time frame. As the cold front approaches from the west, we will also see the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The best chance for thunderstorms will be from 4-8pm. Expect 1.0-1.5″ of rain by the end of the day. It will still be mild with a high of 57. Winds could gust as high as 35mph even outside of any thunderstorms.