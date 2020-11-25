Tri-State teen hopes to help others through the power of music

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Fairfield teen is hoping to take her love of music and turn it into a way to help others.
15-year-old Kaitlyn McCabe is in the ninth grade.
“Her mom and I would always watch her when she was very very little. She was singing as soon as she could talk,” Kaitlyn’s dad Shawn said.
She also taught herself how to play an instrument by watching YouTube videos and then began writing songs.
“I would have like little tough spots in my week, and I would write like ways to pick myself back up. Every time I would feel bad I would just write another verse,” Kaitlyn said.
She says she was caught off guard by the response following the release of her first album “Off the Road” in the summer of 2020.
“A lot of people have said they related to the stuff that I have wrote, which I didn’t expect. A lot of people said that it helped them, which was probably the biggest surprise. Because I was just writing what I was feeling,” she said.
“Kaitlyn has an intuition and a knowledge of not only her own emotions but the emotions of others that’s just far beyond,” Shawn said.
She says the reaction to her music helped her decide what she wants to do with her life.
“I want to be a musical therapist when I grow up, so knowing what I write helps people,” Kaitlyn said.
She says fame really isn’t on her mind although she says it would be cool to be as big as Taylor Swift.
Her main goal is to help others to express their emotions not only through speech but also through song.
“You know, kind of like my outlet is music, I can teach other people to have music as their outlet,” she said.
Even though her first album was just released six months ago, Kaitlyn says she’s ready to go back into the studio to continue helping others with her music.
“It’s not as hard as you think it is to reach the goal. Where you’re at now might seem like it’s impossible and so far away like you can’t even reach it, but the littlest steps make it seem so much closer, it’s insane,” she said.
