3-vehicle weekend crash leaves man dead on I-275, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man died last weekend in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 275 East, according to Cincinnati police.
The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the 73 mile marker near the Combs-Hehl Bridge, police say.
Daniel Wilcox, 29, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 eastbound when he rear-ended a 2009 Nissan Altima being driven by Brylyne Davis, 27, according to police.
Police say the collision caused Davis to rear-end a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Dennis Rahschulte, 23. That truck then rear-ended a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Allison Budde, 24.
Sean Wright, 34, was a passenger in the Altima, police say. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wright was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.
Police have not determined whether excessive speed or impairment are factors.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation.
Any witnesses are urged to contact the Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
