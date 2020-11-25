Driver killed in 8-vehicle I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 39-year-old driver is dead in an eight-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Warren County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to reports of the crash in the southbound side of the interstate near the Middletown exit about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A total of eight vehicles including a semi tractor-trailer were involved.
Southbound traffic was routed onto the right shoulder and around the accident scene while authorities investigated.
They announced their preliminary findings early Thursday, saying drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
The sequence of events leading up to and during the crash remains under investigation.
The driver who died was identified as Luke Tenney of Cincinnati. He was behind the wheel of a black 2020 Dodge Charger, according to the state patrol.
Eight additional people from various vehicles involved were transported to local hospitals.
Four victims were taken to Atrium Medical Center, two went to West Chester Hospital and the remaining two were taken to Kettering of Middletown.
