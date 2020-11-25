Woman killed in crash on Central Parkway, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 22-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a crash on Central Parkway.
Asia Cook, 22, was riding with Montell Rice, 31, around 6:30 p.m. on Central Parkway, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Rice, who was driving an Acura TL, lost control of the car and hit an oncoming Chevy SUV, police say.
After the crash between the car and SUV, a pedestrian who witnessed the crash, Ramondo Hill, 42, went to help one of the people inside of the Acura.
As Hill was helping, a GMC SUV being driven by Jayla Means, 23, was coming south on Central Parkway.
Police say Means lost control of the vehicle and hit Hill as he was helping the people in the Acura.
Hill is now in critical condition at UC Hospital, police say.
Rice also suffered serious injuries in the crash and is in critical condition at UC Hospital, CPD says.
Cook was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Neither Rice nor Cook was wearing seatbelts when the crash happened, police say.
Two other people in the crash suffered minor injuries, CPD says.
It is still unknown if speeding or impairment are factors in this crash.
