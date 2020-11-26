Arrest made in fatal Avondale shooting, police say

Larrie Dubose Jr. (Source: Family provided)
By Brittany Harry | November 26, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 8:34 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a man in Avondale in October.

Officers found 34-year-old Larrie Dubose Jr. in the 3500 block of Burnet Avenue sometime before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Dubose was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, according to CPD.

Thursday CPD’s Homicide Unit arrested Kenneth Harris, 40, on a murder warrant for Dubose’s death.

Kenneth Harris
Kenneth Harris (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

CPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

