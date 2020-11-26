Dry and cloudy today with snow in the extended forecast

After another dry day Saturday, Sunday will be mainly dry with rain arriving late in the evening. That rain will eventually change to a wet snow Monday with falling temperatures. We will go from 40 Monday morning to below freezing by the evening. That snow will turn heavy at times Tuesday with showers lasting into Wednesday. With this being our first true winter storm this season, the models (per usual) are overdoing the totals so we will not go into that right now! We just want to give you a heads up that winter weather is on the way as we begin December, and the start of meteorological winter. Stay tuned!