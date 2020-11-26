Indiana reports more than 6K new COVID-19 cases

Only one county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported a death Thursday. (Source: Ryan Koresko)
By Jared Goffinet | November 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 5:48 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Indiana for a second consecutive day, according to the state health department.

With 6,434 new cases, Indiana has seen a total of 318,894 cases since March 6, data from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) shows.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 36 new cases (2,226 total)
  • Franklin County: 15 new cases (713 total)
  • Ohio County: Two new cases (233 total)
  • Ripley County: 64 new cases (1,385 total)
  • Switzerland County: Three new cases (260 total)
  • Union County: Five new cases (275 total)

Dearborn County reported one new death from COVID-19, the state’s data shows. No other southeast Indiana county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported new deaths Thursday.

The ISDH reported 63 total new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

5,295 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the state says.

Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate is 10.9%, according to the ISDH.

Of the counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley are in the red which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

These counties must also follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb including:

  • All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
  • Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
  • Events are not advised to be held.
  • Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
  • Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
  • Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
  • Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
  • Senior care activities are suspended.
  • Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.

