Indiana reports more than 6K new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Indiana for a second consecutive day, according to the state health department.
With 6,434 new cases, Indiana has seen a total of 318,894 cases since March 6, data from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) shows.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 36 new cases (2,226 total)
- Franklin County: 15 new cases (713 total)
- Ohio County: Two new cases (233 total)
- Ripley County: 64 new cases (1,385 total)
- Switzerland County: Three new cases (260 total)
- Union County: Five new cases (275 total)
Dearborn County reported one new death from COVID-19, the state’s data shows. No other southeast Indiana county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported new deaths Thursday.
The ISDH reported 63 total new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
5,295 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the state says.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate is 10.9%, according to the ISDH.
Of the counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley are in the red which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
These counties must also follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb including:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.