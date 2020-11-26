Man arrested in West Side pharmacy robberies, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested a Westwood man Thursday morning after they say he attempted to rob two pharmacies in the West Side.
James Holt, 62, is charged with aggravated robbery.
Police say Holt entered Rohes Pharmacy in Cheviot around 3 p.m. Wednesday, implied he had a firearm and passed a note to the pharmacist demanding prescription medication. He then retrieved the note, according to police, and left the pharmacy without having received any medication.
Just over an hour later, Holt entered the Target Pharmacy on Glenway Avenue, again implied he had a firearm and again passed a note to the pharmacist demanding prescription medication. He retrieved the note as before, police say, and left empty-handed.
Police arrested Holt Wednesday evening.
A criminal complaint indicates Holt was in possession of a firearm during the incidents citing victim and witness statements as well as video surveillance.
The incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
