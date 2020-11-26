ODOT promotes safe Thanksgiving travel with humours holiday messages on highway signs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There may be less people on the road traveling for Thanksgiving, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is using their digital message signs to promote safe driving this holiday.
Instead of the highway signs displaying travel times to certain locations, witty messages will be shown overhead of Ohio’s interstates through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation previously said the cheerful use of the highway signs to encourage safe driving over the holidays was introduced in 2015.
Ohio isn’t the only state spreading cheer with the highway signs.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.