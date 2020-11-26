Subdued scenes at local bars, restaurants on eve of Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The night before Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest nights of the year for bars and restaurants in the Tri-State. In 2020, those same bars and restaurants are just going with the flow, thankful for whatever they can get.
The streets outside at the Banks were largely empty on a windy and rainy Wednesday night, but inside there were steady streams of people.
At no point was the Holy Grail at capacity, something the bar’s manager says is completely abnormal for Thanksgiving eve.
“I’ve been in the bar industry for 20 years now and it’s one of the busiest nights of the year,” Nick Ramsey said.
The bar usually has to move around tables to make room for all the people. Not so this year.
It’s the same situation at Jefferson Social down the street.
“We’re just really happy to be open right now,” Kris Keefe of Jefferson Social said. “Every day we get is good for us.”
One group out says celebrating the night is something of a tradition for them.
Asked if they had any concerns about the pandemic, one in the group replied, “Yeah, we did, but then we started drinking, so we don’t care anymore.”
Ohio’s statewide curfew forced folks out of the bar at 10 p.m.
“We’ll probably hang out, enjoy the town as long as we can,” the same person said, “then we’ll probably keep drinking afterwards.”
