111th annual Thanksgiving race goes virtual in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This Thanksgiving in Cincinnati and across Ohio, thousands of runners are taking their marks in the 111th annual Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day 10k.
The race is virtual this year, but some are tracing the original route and recording their times downtown.
The group assembled at the Banks around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. About 30 runners set out on the traditional route.
”This is a running group that we’ve had for about 30 years from the West Side,” one runner said, “and many other people from the other parts of the city. We’re all friends, so we get together and run every week and we keep the traditions going on.”
Runners who wish to race virtually have until Sunday to complete it. Runners can upload their photos and finishing times online.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.