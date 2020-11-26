Tri-State teacher working to bring Christmas joy to students in need

DAYTON, Ky. (FOX19) - With all that has happened in 2020, a Tri-State teacher is hoping the community will help some students end the year on a positive note.
Georgia Harris has spearheaded efforts to make sure every student at Dayton High School has gifts during the holiday season for three years now.
She says the families of the students, who walk through the Dayton High School halls, are just having a rough year like a lot of people. This is one of the reasons why she’s trying to bring them joy during the holidays.
When parents call her asking for help, Harris doesn’t ask why. And with the challenges brought on by COVID-19, Harris knows some of the parents are not working as much.
“A lot of them have had, with COVID, hours cut,” she explains. “The jobs, not being able to work, not having daycare. It’s like it is everywhere.”
175 children at Dayton Elementary School have already been adopted for the gift program.
But out of the 111 at the high school, 30 still need gifts. Harris says that is a common challenge because the students are older.
“They just kind of get kind of forgotten about in a way, so that is one of the struggles I have,” Harris explains.
She says the gifts don’t have to be much.
“One of our goals this year was to have a blanket to give with every gift and to have a family game of some type,” she says. “Be it cards, be it Uno, be it Monopoly, so that families can have an opportunity to have something to do together this year.”
Other possible gifts include basketballs, footballs, crafts, and beauty products for girls.
To help with her efforts, Harris created a fundraiser on Facebook that has almost reached its goal.
Harris says she is blown away by the generosity of people in the community.
“It does move me emotionally,” Harris says. “It’s amazing.”
If you would like to help these students this holiday season, you can find all the information here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.