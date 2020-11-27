Artisan Market at Newport on the Levee opens just in time for holiday season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Ten stores at Newport on the Levee opened up earlier this month as a part of a new artisan market.
The Market Exchange, an 11,000 square feet artisan market, opened in the space formally held by Barnes and Nobel. It is part of North American Properties (NAP) redevelopment at Newport on the Levee.
“The Exchange Market’s collection of makers and merchants transforms the Levee into a true holiday shopping destination,” said Regan (Noppenberger) Thomas, leasing representative at NAP. “In addition to creating a dynamic and vibrant retail experience unlike anything in the region, the market gives small businesses and local entrepreneurs a platform to bring their concepts to life in an active, mixed-use environment, which continues to be a primary focus of the Levee’s redevelopment.”
Officials say the market will play host to live music and other festive experiences like cookie decorating workshops, fitness classes with a holiday theme, Santa storytime, and happy hours.
The Exchange Market is located on the ground floor of the Exchange building.
Some vendors include the Ripple Wine Bar, Colonel De Gourmet Herbs and Spices Farm Goods Company, and the Bluegrass and Sass.
The upstairs level of the exchange is converted into modern office space.
Officials say the Exchange Market has a direct connection to Bridgeview Park.
The Bridgeview Box Park has been winterized with a tent for outdoor airflow and heaters to keep the box park 20 degrees warmer than outside temperatures on average.
This is the second part of the redevelopment, Marketing Director at Newport on the Levee Pat Sharpe said.
“It was very important, this is a stepping stone to what will be inside the gallery building and the exchange market gives artisans a chance to really try out their concepts, and grow it, and see if there is a market for it,” Sharpe said.
