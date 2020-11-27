Community shows support for popular restaurant destroyed by fire

MILAN, Ind. (FOX19) - The community is rallying around an Indiana bar and restaurant after a fire destroyed it on Thanksgiving.
The Hog Rock Cafe on East Carr Street caught fire around 11 p.m. Wednesday and ultimately partially collapsed a few hours later according to fire officials.
As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames into the early morning of Thanksgiving, two of Hog Rock Cafe’s workers watched from afar.
Described as the “heart of Milan,” one of the workers said it isn’t just the owner who will suffer from the absence of the Hog Rock Cafe, but the town will as well.
Similar thoughts seem to be shared by others in the community.
“Our community has lost a great place that friends and family could gather to a fire.” That is the first sentence you read when you come across the Hog Rock Strong GoFundMe page.
It took less than a day after part of the Hog Rock Cafe collapsed for someone to start the fundraiser to help the business and its employees.
As of around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a little more than $1,000 has been raised.
The cause of the fire has not been released yet.
