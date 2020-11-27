Increasing sunshine Friday afternoon, then snow showers by Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for highs above average on Friday with a high of 55 degrees and increasing sunshine. The weekend looks great with highs in the upper 40′s on Saturday and mid 50′s on Sunday.
Dry weather will prevail past sunset Sunday but in advance of a strong storm, originating along the Gulf of Mexico coast and heading our way, cloud cover will increase Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday night rain, possibly heavy at times, will spread to the northeast across the Ohio River Valley and into Cincinnati. The storm will be enhanced by a surge of early-season arctic air that will begin to push into the Tristate early Monday.
As temperatures fall Monday the rain will transition to wet snow and snow could fall overnight into Tuesday. Accumulations look to be a good bet, but soil and surface temperatures are warm so accumulations on paved surfaces will likely be slushy with icy spots while elevated surfaces could be slick by sunrise Tuesday. Standby for forecast adjustments.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.