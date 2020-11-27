Indiana reports 5,700 COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, IDSH, reported 5,700 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases since March 6 to 324,537.
The ISDH says there are 33 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number since March to 5,328.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 56 new cases (2,282 total)
- Franklin County: 21 new cases (734 total)
- Fayette County: 37 new cases (1537 total)
- Ohio County: Five new cases (238 total)
- Ripley County: 73 new cases (1,458 total)
- Switzerland County: Five new cases (265 total)
- Union County: Three new cases (278 total)
No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate is 11.1%, according to the ISDH.
The IDSH says Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley, Fayette Counties are in the red, which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
