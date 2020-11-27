Kings Island transforms Eiffel Tower into region’s tallest Christmas tree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Eiffel Tower at Kings Island is now the region’s tallest Christmas Tree, according to park officials.
The park transformed the 314-ft. tower with lights Friday night.
Previously Kings Island canceled WinterFest 2020 due to the pandemic, but officials chose to keep the tradition of lighting up the tower alive.
WinterFest is expected to return to the park in 2021.
