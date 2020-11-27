Kings Island transforms Eiffel Tower into region’s tallest Christmas tree

By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 27, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 10:35 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Eiffel Tower at Kings Island is now the region’s tallest Christmas Tree, according to park officials.

The park transformed the 314-ft. tower with lights Friday night.

Previously Kings Island canceled WinterFest 2020 due to the pandemic, but officials chose to keep the tradition of lighting up the tower alive.

WinterFest is expected to return to the park in 2021.

