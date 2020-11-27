Local groups launches website to support local businesses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Groups in Cincinnati are asking people to help keep local shops alive through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The effort launches Friday. It’s a website dedicated to supporting everything local.
The website, FoundCincinnati.com, is a “community-produced, month-long celebration dedicated to the region’s growth, evolution and all your local holiday happenings.”
According to the website, it works like this:
What It Is:
Found is a community-produced, month-long celebration dedicated to the region’s continual growth and evolution. All your local holiday happening will be right in one place.
How It Works:
From shows to light installations, sales to Santas, you can find out what’s to experience each day during the holiday season.
What Is There To See:
Found installations will stretch from the Banks through downtown and OTR, to Findlay Market, Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.
Got Questions? Email: Hello@FoundCincinnati.com
For more info on FoundCincinnati, click here.
