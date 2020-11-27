Northern Kentucky FOPs giving food boxes to families in need

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Hundreds of Kenton County residents in need will receive meals Saturday thanks to five Kenton County Fraternal Order of Police lodges.
The FOP lodges are partnering with Master Provisions, a Northern Kentucky nonprofit, to distribute the 1,100 boxes of food.
The 30 lb. boxes are obtained through the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, according to FOP Lodge 44. They contain the following:
- 1 lb. of cheese;
- 4 lbs. of yogurt;
- 1 gallon of milk;
- 3 lbs. of marinated chicken;
- 10 lbs. of fruits and vegetables; and
- A dozen eggs.
Distribution will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. while supplies last at the Gateway Community and Technical College Transportation Technology Center, located at 1051 Dudley Road in Fort Wright.
Those seeking a box will be required to show a Kenton County ID. They should remain in their vehicle as the box is loaded into their trunk or backseat, according to the FOP.
Boxes are limited to one per household.
Participating lodges include the Kenton County Police Lodge 33, Covington Lodge 1, Kenton County Lodge 20, Erlanger/Elsmere Lodge 55 and Independence Lodge 75.
