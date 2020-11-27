Ohio nears 400K total COVID-19 cases; 17K new cases over past two days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio is on the verge of surpassing 400,000 total COVID-19 cases.
With a two-day total of 17,065 new cases, Ohio has 399,808 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
The department of health did post an update on the COVID-19 numbers Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
ODH says 72 more people died from COVID-19 over the last 48 hours.
A total of 6,346 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, 25,960 Ohioans are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalizations, 4,571 are in the ICU.
On Wednesday, ODH added Hamilton, Adams, Clermont, and Warren counties to the ‘purple’ watch list in the state’s public advisory system due to the “sustained impact on healthcare utilization.”
The system requires that counties graduating from ‘red’ to ‘purple’ meet certain criteria across seven indicators for consecutive weeks.
“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” said DeWine. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.