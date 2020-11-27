Ohio officially certifies general election results; state saw record turnout of 74%

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose officially certified Ohio’s 2020 general election results on Friday morning.
The certification confirms incumbent Republican President Donald Trump’s victory in the state of Ohio over U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
According to Secretary of State LaRose, 3,154,834 Ohioans voted for President Trump, or 53.2%, compared to President-elect Biden with 45.2%, or 2,679,165 voters.
“All Ohioans can be confident that their voice was heard in an accurate and successful election,” Secretary of State LaRose stated.
The state of Ohio saw a record 74% voter turnout in 2020, which relied heavily on absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ohioans in record numbers participated in absentee voting,” Secretary of State LaRose said.
During a certification ceremony, Secretary of State LaRose detailed the challenges his office and other elections officials faced in 2020, which included battling disinformation and keeping voters and poll workers safe during the health crisis.
“Ohio was ready,” the secretary of state added.
