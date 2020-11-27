Ohio State’s Ryan Day tests positive for COVID-19, school says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university.
The report comes a day before the No. 4 Buckeyes were set to go up against Illinois on the road.
The Athletic Department says there has been an “increased number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus.”
More point of contact testing is taking place Friday, according to OSU. Because of this, the team will delay its flight to Illinois until early Saturday.
Even with the increased number of cases, Ohio State says it still does not meet the threshold which would require the team to cancel the game.
Day, who won’t make the trip with the team to Illinois, is in isolation, the school says.
Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Lary Johnson will be the interim head coach for the Buckeyes Saturday.
“I have spoken with Coach Day, and he is doing well physically,” Director of Athletics Gene Smith said. “I feel terrible for Coach and for the members of the program who have been diagnosed with a positive test. Coach Day and this team have been true leaders in handling things so well throughout this pandemic. Our team wants to play this game, and we’re going to do everything we can to help make this happen. All of the decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes and staff members will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”
Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Illinois is scheduled to start at 12 p.m.
