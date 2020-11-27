Family’s light display, Christmas music provide ultimate holiday experience: VIDEO

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The holidays have hit the Tri-State, and few do it better than the Webster family in Alexandria.
The family’s home in the Darlington Creek subdivision is lit up with a blinking array of Christmas lights that syncs up to radio station 90.1, so you can follow along in the car.
The Websters say it’s the result of 11 months of preparation.
They say it takes them around 5 weeks to get all the lights up before turning them on Thanksgiving night.
“This will be the ninth year,” Landon Webster said. “Each year it grows. I think our mark this year was about 10,000 lights.”
New additions for 2020 include Santa Claus in the front window, new lawn decorations, more lights and new songs on the radio.
“Each light you see that blinks is on a different channel,” Landon explained. “I do a lot of sequencing myself. It’s basically an all-year-round thing. Once this year’s done, come January 1st, we’ll start thinking about the songs we want for next year.”
This year’s decorations are dedicated to Laura Peters, the wife of the pastor at the church the Websters attend. Peters died suddenly earlier this year.
“They are dear friends of ours,” Landon said.
