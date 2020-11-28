Body found inside house after crews battle fully engulfed fire in Indiana

DILLSBORO, IN (FOX19) -A body was found inside a house that was fully engulfed in flames Friday night, Dillsboro firefighters said.
Firefighters say they were dispatched to the 12000 block of Hon Road in Clay Township around 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed and discovered that a person may still be inside, firefighters said.
Firefighters say after the fire was extinguished, they found the body inside.
They have not released the name of the deceased.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.