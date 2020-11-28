Crews at the scene of a major fire at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Florence, KY

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -Fire crews are at the scene of a large fire at the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant.
A Boone County dispatcher says crews were dispatched to 7484 Turfway Rd. around 9:50 a.m.
When the Florence Fire and EMS arrived, they found heavy fire coming through the roof, Florence Fire Chief Scott Knoll said.
Knoll says when they arrived, they initially tried to put the fire out from the interior but then determined it was a defensive operation.
The restaurant was not open during the time of the fire. The cooking staff was preparing the lunch crowd, Knoll said.
Knoll says there is no indication of how long the fire was burning before arriving at the scene.
The chief says there were occupants in the building, but everyone made it out without injuries.
It is unclear how the fire started.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.
