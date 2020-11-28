First Alert Weather Days Issued: Monday and Tuesday as snow showers will set up.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry Saturday evening is on tap, as temperatures cool back off. Look for clouds to increase on Sunday ahead of our next system, a daytime high in the mid 50′s on Sunday.
Sunday night rain, possibly heavy at times, will spread to the northeast across the Ohio River Valley and into Cincinnati. The storm will be enhanced by a surge of early-season arctic air that will begin to push into the Tristate early Monday.
First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Rain should arrive in time to make the morning commute Monday a wet one and shortly after that the rain will mix with wet snow. By noon Monday wet snow will be falling over most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Monday night it will accumulate some on vegetation and elevated surfaces and a few icy patches may develop for Tuesday morning.
As temperatures fall Monday, the rain will transition to wet snow and snow could fall overnight into Tuesday.
Light accumulations look to be a good bet, but soil and surface temperatures are warm so accumulations on paved surfaces will likely be slushy with icy spots Tuesday morning.
Elevated surfaces in particular could be slick by sunrise Tuesday. Standby for more forecast adjustments.
