Gov. Beasher announced 2,437 new COVID cases ‘We have come so far and we are almost there’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Beshear announced 2,437 new COVID-19 cases Saturday while urging Kentuckians to stay hopeful.
“We have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky,” the Governor said.
Beshear also encouraged citizens to ‘shop safely’ and to try to purchase gifts online and avoid crowded stores when possible.
The governor said, on Small Business Saturday, “though we have to do it differently, please support our small businesses this weekend and holiday season.”
“Shopping small supports some of our local businesses that have suffered the most economically as we’ve battled COVID-19. Let’s show them we have their backs,” said Beshear.
14 new deaths were reported by the Kentucky Health Department and the state is at a positivity rate of 8.59%.
