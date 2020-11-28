Next phase of Wasson Way Trail opened Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The next portion of the 34-mile trail that is set to loop the city was opened Saturday.
This phase of the Wasson Way Trail was financed through a federal grant, says city department director John Brazina.
Brazina says this is the first time the city has received federal funds to help build a trail here and, “we’re really delighted about it.”
Just four months ago Mayor John Cranley was breaking ground for the trail’s path through Evanston and Avondale.
Saturday morning phase three opened up to the public and it’s one the city expects to be very well-traveled.
“It is exciting that we now have, thanks to the Crown Vision, a commitment over the next three years, not only to go to Ault Park which we’ll do next year, but in 2-years we’re going to go all the way to UC and we’re going to land in Avondale and we have leaders from Avondale here today,” Mayor John Cranley said.
The Crown vision Mayor Cranley is talking about is a massive effort to make a 34-mile trail that loops around the city of Cincinnati, today’s ribbon cutting was a small portion of that project.
“In this time of COVID where outdoor recreation is one of the only things we’re allowed to do. It’s the perfect time to keep building Wasson Way and this trail going forward,” said Cranley
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.