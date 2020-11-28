Ohio surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health, ODH, reported over 400,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Since March, there have a been a total of 406,703 cases. As of Saturday, there are 6,835 newly reported cases and thousands are still pending.
ODH did not post an update on Thanksgiving because of the holiday.
Health officials say 32 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 6,378.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 26,262 hospitalizations, which includes the new 302 hospital admissions.
ODH says of the total number of hospitalizations, 4,608 are in the ICU.
On Wednesday, ODH added Hamilton, Adams, Clermont, and Warren counties to the ‘purple’ watch list in the state’s public advisory system due to the “sustained impact on healthcare utilization.”
The system requires that counties graduating from ‘red’ to ‘purple’ meet certain criteria across seven indicators for consecutive weeks.
“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” said DeWine. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.