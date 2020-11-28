Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -A suspect is injured after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Adams County early Saturday morning, Steven Irwin with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

Irwin says he received a call about it around 2:30 a.m.

An Adams County Sheriff dispatcher said the shooting happened near Blue Creek Road.

The shooting happened in conclusion to a pursuit, Irwin said.

No officers were injured.

Irwin says the suspect was hit and transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the unknown at this time.

The dispatcher said that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the shooting.

