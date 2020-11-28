Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported. Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company. He worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area. (Source: Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)