AAA advises drivers to prepare for cold weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -As rain and snow return to the Tri-State Monday and Tuesday, AAA advises drivers to brush up on their winter driving skills.
AAA spokesperson Jenifer Moore says drivers should get their cars checked before driving this winter to avoid repairs down the road.
She also says drivers should have an emergency kit, which includes:
- Fully charged mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger
- Bottled water
- First-aid kit
- Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
- Snow shovel
- Blankets
- Extra warm clothing (coat, gloves, hats, scarves)
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Window washer solvent
- Ice scraper with brush
- Cloth or roll of paper towels
- Jumper cables
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
To avoid accidents, AAA says drivers should:
- Avoid using cruise control when driving in wet or icy conditions;
- Eliminate all distractions;
- Remove ice and snow from the vehicle;
- Slow down;
- Stay in your lane;
- Accelerate gently;
- Pay close attention to hills;
- Avoid slamming the brakes
They also say drivers should move over for first responders, waste collection workers, and emergency roadside assistance workers.
Every passenger should wear a seatbelt, AAA said.
The AAA rescue team is also preparing for winter emergency calls.
“It will be all hands on deck at AAA so that we may respond to stranded motorists as quickly and safely as possible,” notes Moore. “No one ever plans on getting stranded, so AAA encourages anyone with a car battery more than three years old to get it checked as temperatures drop.”
To help drivers prepare for the winter, AAA | Bob Sumerel Tire & Service Centers are offering free battery, tire, and preventative maintenance checks. A membership is not required.
