Bengals lose Sunday’s game against New York Giants 19-17

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Bengals lost their Sunday afternoon game against the New York Giants 19-17.
This is the Bengals first game this season without starting quarterback Joe Burrow who left last week’s game against the Washington Football Team with a season-ending knee injury.
In the second half of the game, the Giants lost their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, to a hamstring injury.
The 3rd quarter started with the teams tied at ten, but in undeniable Cincinnati fashion, the Bengals were not able to keep their lead.
The Bengals record now sits at 2-8-1.
Coach Zac Taylor says Brandon Allen will be starting for Burrow next week, saying, “I thought he did enough. Guys around him have to step up, too.”
