Cool Sunday afternoon, rain in the evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds will increase Sunday with daytime highs in the mid-50s.
There will be rain on Sunday night, possibly heavy at times. The rain will spread to the northeast across the Ohio River Valley and into Cincinnati. The storm will be enhanced by a surge of early-season arctic air that will begin to push into the Tristate early Monday.
First Alert Weather Days will be on Monday and Tuesday.
Rain should arrive in time to make the morning commute Monday a wet one. Shortly after that, the rain will mix with wet snow.
By noon Monday, wet snow will be falling over most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Monday night, the snow will accumulate some on vegetation and elevated surfaces, and a few icy patches may develop for Tuesday morning.
As temperatures fall Monday, the rain will transition to wet snow, and snow could fall overnight into Tuesday.
There will possibly be light accumulations, but soil and surface temperatures are warm, so accumulations on paved surfaces will likely be slushy with icy spots Tuesday morning. Snow totals will be one to two inches with some higher amounts possible far north.
