First Alert Weather Day: Officials remind drivers to stay safe during first snowfall of season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials are asking drivers to take precautions with the season’s first snowstorm expected Monday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the FOX19 viewing area from Monday morning into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop Monday morning, causing rain to transition to wet snow and fall overnight into Tuesday afternoon.
Accumulations of between 1-4 inches are to be expected, however, with warm ground temperatures, paved areas are expected to be at worst wet to slushy Monday but as temperatures drop Tuesday evening there could be icy spots.
“While we can never completely predict what the forecast will be, it is a great time for citizens to prepare for the winter driving season,” says KSP Spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory.
Gregory says citizens need to rethink their driving behaviors this time of year, which include slowing down, leaving more space between cars, and prepping their cars with necessary supplies should they become stranded.
“We are asking that you plan ahead and be patient as motorists navigate through this first wintery mix,” adds Gregory. “Today is a great opportunity to put together a kit of weather-related essentials before adverse weather arrives.”
AAA spokesperson Jenifer Moore says drivers should get their cars checked before driving this winter to avoid repairs down the road.
She also says drivers should have an emergency kit, which includes:
- Fully charged mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger
- Bottled water
- First-aid kit
- Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
- Snow shovel
- Blankets
- Extra warm clothing (coat, gloves, hats, scarves)
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Window washer solvent
- Ice scraper with brush
- Cloth or roll of paper towels
- Jumper cables
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
Click here for FOX19′s weather updates and forecasts.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.