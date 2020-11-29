4,335 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported 4,335 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.
ISDH says the total number of positive cases since March is 333,312. A total of 5,418 people have died due to the virus.
The 7-day positivity rate is 10.8 %, according to the IDSH.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 46 new cases (2,382 total)
- Franklin County: 17 new cases (757 total)
- Fayette County: 21 new cases (1576 total)
- Ohio County: Two new cases (243 total)
- Ripley County: 35 new cases (1,515 total)
- Switzerland County: Three new cases (272 total)
- Union County: Four new cases (286 total),
The ISDH says two more people died in Ripley County totaling the number of COVID-19 deaths to 21.
Franklin, Ripley, Fayette, and Dearborn Counties are still red on the map, which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.