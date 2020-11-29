4,335 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health reports 4,335 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 1:37 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported 4,335 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

ISDH says the total number of positive cases since March is 333,312. A total of 5,418 people have died due to the virus.

The 7-day positivity rate is 10.8 %, according to the IDSH.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 46 new cases (2,382 total)
  • Franklin County: 17 new cases (757 total)
  • Fayette County: 21 new cases (1576 total)
  • Ohio County: Two new cases (243 total)
  • Ripley County: 35 new cases (1,515 total)
  • Switzerland County: Three new cases (272 total)
  • Union County: Four new cases (286 total),

The ISDH says two more people died in Ripley County totaling the number of COVID-19 deaths to 21.

Franklin, Ripley, Fayette, and Dearborn Counties are still red on the map, which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:

  • All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
  • Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
  • Events are not advised to be held.
  • Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
  • Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
  • Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
  • Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
  • Senior care activities are suspended.
  • Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.

